Hudock Inc. Sells 2,323 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

