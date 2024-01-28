Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.25.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

