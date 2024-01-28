Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $595.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

HUM stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.23. 4,460,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

