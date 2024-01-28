Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $391.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $597.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.25.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

