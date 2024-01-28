HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,876,500 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 3,504,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,502,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,984,508. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, merchants, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet to send and receive digital assets; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for standard Web 2 content such as news, images, and video search capabilities, as well as offers Web 3 blockchain-based search features, such as the ability to search NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, BLOCKS, Gnosis, and Solana; HUMBL Ads portal to customize advertising programs for clients; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Marketplace to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce to provide sports merchandise, including autographed jerseys, bats, balls, helmets, and photos; HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms; and HUMBL Metaverse Stores, a customized metaverse stores for brands, athletes, entertainers, and celebrities.

