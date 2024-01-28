HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,876,500 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 3,504,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,502,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,984,508. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
HUMBL Company Profile
