Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,555,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.