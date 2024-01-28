iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.25.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,751. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.36.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total value of C$442,500.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.