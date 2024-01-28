Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,100,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,271 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ICVX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair lowered Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Icosavax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICVX

Icosavax Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Icosavax

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 106,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,670,056.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,199 shares of company stock worth $3,853,394 in the last 90 days. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Icosavax by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Icosavax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Icosavax by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Icosavax by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 931,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.