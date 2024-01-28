Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.03 ($6.55). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €6.01 ($6.53), with a volume of 7,700 shares.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.67.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The company had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
