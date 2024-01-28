Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.03 ($6.55). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €6.01 ($6.53), with a volume of 7,700 shares.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The company had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

