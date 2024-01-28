Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $215.19. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.