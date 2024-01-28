Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CBRE stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

