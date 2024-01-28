Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4 %

HAL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 8,835,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

