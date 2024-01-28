Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,372,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,576. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

