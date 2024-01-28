Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $283.43. The stock had a trading volume of 929,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average is $262.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

