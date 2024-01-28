Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $31.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,780.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,421. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,783.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,635.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,567.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.