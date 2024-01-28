Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

