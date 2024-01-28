Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.