Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins stock opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

