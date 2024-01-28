Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $460.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

