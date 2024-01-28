Ieq Capital LLC Has $839,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $332.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

