Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 118.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

