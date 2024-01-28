Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $106.22. 1,171,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,199. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

