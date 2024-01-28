Ieq Capital LLC Invests $858,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $79.16 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $80.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.