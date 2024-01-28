Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,217.47. 133,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,130. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,153.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

