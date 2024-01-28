Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 26,484 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

PLTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,612,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

