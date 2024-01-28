Ieq Capital LLC Sells 130,884 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,884 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of DigitalOcean worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 615,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,902. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

