Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,505 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Etsy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $69.53. 3,459,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.