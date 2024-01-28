Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
