Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

