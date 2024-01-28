Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

