Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.98 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

