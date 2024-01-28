IG Group Holdings plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
IG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. IG Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.93.
About IG Group
