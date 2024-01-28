IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 9.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.61. 128,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 323,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences



IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

