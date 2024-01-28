Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,178 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. 1,034,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

