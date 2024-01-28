Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 23,902 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

