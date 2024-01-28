Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,218 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.14. The company had a trading volume of 375,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

