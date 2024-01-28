Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,189,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.30.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $214.29. 1,545,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $99.80 and a 1-year high of $215.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

