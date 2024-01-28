Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $15.02 on Friday, hitting $1,217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 133,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,153.18. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

