Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 35,188 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 577,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,558. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

