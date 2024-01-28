Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $247.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

