Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MET traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $70.88. 3,397,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,702. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

