Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Edison International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 131,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 2,284,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,362. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

