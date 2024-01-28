Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,387. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

