Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.