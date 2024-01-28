Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.