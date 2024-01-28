Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.