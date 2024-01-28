Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.9% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 151,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.24. 1,764,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.09. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $244.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

