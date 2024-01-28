Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.36. 770,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $649.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.83.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

