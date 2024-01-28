Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

