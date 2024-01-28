Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $17.81 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

